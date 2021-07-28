Zambia Business Times

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

Jul 26, 2021
The global Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the alkyl naphthalene sulfonates market include Huntsman International, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Clariant, Koppers, Rutgers Group, Giovanni Bozzetto, King Industries, Cromomgenia Units, Evonik Industries, and KAO Corporation. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global alkyl naphthalene sulfonates market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. The market will grow with an increasing consumer base, successful product launches, and high consumption growth in developing nations. In addition, the market is witnessing distinct trends in terms of sustainability. Increasing demand for green solutions primarily in the personal care and home care industries and demand for biodegradable, renewable, and less toxic products drive sustainability. Key players are collaboration and investing in the setup of manufacturing facilities. Mergers and acquisitions are also witnessed as a result of seeking new growing points. However, the volatile raw material feedstock prices and stringent legislation are adding significant hindrances to market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of alkyl naphthalene sulfonates. The growth and trends of Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates Industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the alkyl naphthalene sulfonates market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

  • Above 90%
  • Above 92%
  • Above 95%
  • Other

By Applications

  • Dispersant
  • Viscosity Inhibitor
  • Stabilizer
  • Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

