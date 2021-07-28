The global Recruitment Software Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the recruitment software market include ADP LLC, Bullhorn Inc., CareerBuilder LLC, Colleague Software Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., IBM Corp., iCIMS Inc., JazzHR, Jobvite Inc., Lumesse. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Organizations are replacing their traditional way of working with the influence of digitalization and automation. The use of recruitment software minimizes paperwork, wastage of resources, and costs. The rising number of startups, expanding corporate office, heavy industrialization, and time-consuming recruiting process is driving the global recruitment software market. Increasing product launches and adopting an automated solution to streamline recruiting chores that automate resume screening methods that use artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the candidate’s level of skills and experience are several factors propelling growth. In addition, organizations are increasingly preferring cloud-based platforms and adopting mobile-based recruitment systems. However, low penetration in small and medium enterprises and industries and low awareness about the software features is hindering the demand for recruitment software

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of recruitment software. The growth and trends of recruitment software industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the recruitment software market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Deployment Model

On-premises

SaaS Based

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Recruitment Software market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

