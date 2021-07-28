COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Base Station Antenna Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the base station antenna market include Panorama Antennas, Comba Telecom, CommScope, ProSoft Technology, Huawei, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Filtronic PLC, Rosenberger, and Ericsson. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global base station antenna market is anticipated to see profitable growth in the coming years attributed to the rising introduction of the 5G network in the countries and growing applications in 4G and 5G communication infrastructure. Base station antennas are also witnessing significant demand from the automotive, construction, and military industries. Countries such as South Korea, China, and India have recently announced plans for introducing a 5G network. This will create opportunities for market players. Robust use of connected devices worldwide, the emergence of new technologies such as Artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing efforts to improve network and network coverage and striving initiatives to expand capacities augments market growth. On the other side, the high installation and maintenance costs of the base station is a factor that might hamper growth of the global base station antenna market.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of base station antenna. The growth and trends of base station antenna industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the base station antenna market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

OMNI Antenna

Sector Antenna

Dipole Antenna

Multibeam Antenna

Small Cell

Others

By Technology

3G

4G/LTE

5G

By Application

Mobile Communication

Intelligent Transport

Industrial IoT

Smart City

Military and Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Base Station Antenna market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

