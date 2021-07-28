The global Sulfur Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the sulfur market include China Petrochemical Corporation (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation), Gazprom, The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Tengizchevroil LLP, Ohio Sulphur Mining Company, Freeport Sulphur Company, Texas Gulf Sulphur Company and Merafe Resources Ltd. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Sulfur demand will see continuing growth due to the growing production of sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, pesticides, herbicides, and petroleum products. More than 90% of the sulfur is employed for the production of sulfuric acid. Growing energy demand and rising demand for sulfur as raw material and catalyst in the chemical industry drive the global sulfur demand. Sulfur plays an essential role in the agriculture industry. Sulfur is a crucial element for crop yield and growth. A significant amount of sulfur in sulfuric acid is consumed for manufacturing fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides. Expanding global population, shrinking arable land, and increased insects and fungus attack on crops has caused increased use of fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides. Key players are investing to extend their production facilities to meet growing global demand. Several Middle East countries are adding sulfur production capacities to meet their local market, which is coming from petroleum refining and processing industries. However, sulfur demand is being affected by reduced natural gas processing, a shift from sour to slightly sweet crude, depletion of specific gas fields, and changes in need for some petroleum fuel.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of sulfur. The growth and trends of Sulfur Industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the sulfur market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Manufacturing Process

Frasch Process

Claus Process

By Application

Fertilizer

Chemical Processing

Metal Manufacturing

Rubber Processing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Sulfur market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

