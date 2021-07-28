COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Oilfield Services Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the oilfield services market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International, China Oilfield Services, Petrofac, Saipem, Transocean, and Worley Parsons. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Get more information on “Global Oilfield Services Market Research Report” by requesting FREE Sample Copy at https://www.valuemarketresearch.com/contact/oilfield-services-market/download-sample

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the oilfield services demand are the global increase in oil and gas exploration onshore and offshore, rising demand for energy, expanding exploration facilities, and favorable regulations. Upgradation of oilfields and integration of oilfields with new technologies also contributes substantially to the market. The revival of carbon emission limits by rules presents many opportunities for market growth. The new regulations, IMO 2020 mandates a maximum sulfur content of 0.5% in marine fuels globally. This has positively affected the oilfield services market. The IMO 2020 regulation has cause marine fuel producing facilities to make significant changes, causing growth in oilfield services. However, the oil & gas industry is experiencing substantial hindrance from the steep rise in renewable energy generation.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of oilfield services. The growth and trends of oilfield services industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Browse Global Oilfield Services Market Research Report with detailed TOC at https://www.valuemarketresearch.com/report/oilfield-services-market

Market Segmentation

This section of the oilfield services market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Application

Onshore (Well Intervention Services, Well Completion Services)

Offshore (Well Intervention Services, Well Completion Services)

By Service

Pressure Pumping Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Wireline Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Well Intervention Services

Drilling & Completion Fluid Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Coiled Tubing Services

Others

By Type

Equipment Rental

Field Operation

Analytical Services

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Oilfield Services market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

Purchase Complete Global Oilfield Services Market Research Report at https://www.valuemarketresearch.com/contact/oilfield-services-market/buy-now

About Us:

Value Market Research was established with the vision to ease decision making and empower the strategists by providing them with holistic market information.

We facilitate clients with syndicate research reports and customized research reports on 25+ industries with global as well as regional coverage.

Contact:

Value Market Research

401/402, TFM, Nagras Road, Aundh, Pune-7.

Maharashtra, INDIA.

Tel: +1-888-294-1147

Email: sales@valuemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.valuemarketresearch.com