People predisposed to developing kidney stones need to be aware of some habits that during the summer increase the chances of this type of problem. According to the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) the incidence of urinary stones that require medical attention grows by about 30% at this time of year, compared to other seasons.

Global estimates estimate that between 5% and 15% of the population is subject to having kidney stones in their lifetime. Urologist Karin Anzolch, from the Communications Commission of the SBU, lists the main risk factors that contribute to the aggravation or appearance of urinary stones. lack of hydration Drinking water is essential to prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Drinking water is essential to prevent the formation of kidney stones. FREEPIK In the heat, in theory, we drink more water. But the change in routine during travel, for example, can be enough to change our patterns of fluid intake, points out the doctor. “People have a more or less established habit of drinking water. When the heat starts, it doesn’t follow immediately.

She may even be thirsty, but there is no water available there or she doesn’t bother to look for water to drink. , spends some longer periods with thirst. This ends up unbalancing the body.” The less hydrated organism is more susceptible to the appearance of stones, adds the doctor. “If we put a tablespoon of sugar in a glass with very little water and wait a few days, that sugar will harden at the bottom, those ridges will stick.

With salt it’s the same thing. But if we put a lot of water, we won’t even see the crystals anymore, they will dilute there. Crystals are also like that in urine: the more liquid, the more they dilute, and the less they precipitate and stick to each other.” Daily hydration should take into account about 30 ml per kilo. Thus, a person weighing 75 kg needs to ingest 2.25 L. Physical activity and silent calculations It is also much more common during the summer for people to do more physical activity. It is at these times that stones that were silent within the kidney can, with the movement of the body, move. The pain associated with a kidney stone will only be noticed the moment it moves.

“A stone only hurts as it obstructs the passage of urine, the kidney dilates – its capsule has a lot of sensitive nerves around it. Without acute obstruction, a person can even live with a stone and discover it in a routine exam, for example”, emphasizes Karin. Alcohol consumption The get-togethers, vacations and trips make the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially beer, increase during the summer. “Although it is a diuretic initially, it [alcohol] has a final phase that takes out more liquid than it puts in.

The person gets a little dehydrated in the after-effect”, warns the specialist. This dehydration caused by alcohol, if frequent, also increases the possibility of the individual developing a urinary stone. Animal protein and salt Meat increases uric acid, which is responsible for stone formation Meat increases uric acid, which is responsible for stone formation FREEPIK There are two main types of kidney stones: those made up of calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate and those made up of uric acid. Animal protein, especially red meat and offal, is associated with the formation and release of uric acid, explains the doctor. This substance, in excess, contributes to the development of stones.